4 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Dad, 35, Accused of Beating Son, 5, to Death Due in Court

A 35-year-old accused of beating his son, 5, to death is expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrates' court on Monday.

The boy managed to tell his father's girlfriend of the attack before he died of his injuries in a Johannesburg hospital on Friday, Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela told News24 on Saturday.

Makhubela said the severe assault is believed to have taken place at the father's home in Chrisville.

"The dad and the child - who he has with another woman - had been home alone while the girlfriend was at work. When the girlfriend got home, she saw the child was limp and had been assaulted," Makhubela said.

"The child indicated to her that his father had hit him and she took the boy to the hospital."

He died on arrival and his father was arrested at his home.

Makhubela said the motive for the murder was under investigation.

Source: News24

