South Africa: 'We're Looking At OUTA's State Capture Documents' - Hawks

The Hawks have confirmed that they have received documents from the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (OUTA) relating to the charges they laid against numerous people allegedly involved in state capture.

"We received volumes and volumes of documents from OUTA about state capture... I don't know what they entail, we are still going through them," spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi told News24 on Monday.

Mulaudzi denied reports that he said the Hawks were investigating a charge of treason against Public Service and Administration Minister Faith Muthambi and Mineral Resources Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

"We can't be under pressure to name people," he said.

In July, OUTA laid charges at the Brixton police station in Johannesburg, following revelations that Muthambi had emailed confidential government policy documents to one of the three Gupta brothers.

In August it said charges of treason, extortion, racketeering, fraud and forgery had been laid against the three Gupta brothers and the son of President Jacob Zuma, Duduzane Zuma. Others charged included Zwane and suspended Eskom CFO Anoj Singh.

OUTA chair Wayne Duvenage said the latest information from the Hawks made the organisation feel positive.

"People often say 'why do we waste our time when nothing happens?' - we know one day the police and Hawks will do something," Duvenage said.

"We are relieved and very happy - we hope this [investigation] will not suffer [from] political meddling."

Source: News24