South Africa: Toddler Among 10 Killed in Mpumalanga Head-On Crash

Ten people, including a three-year-old toddler, were killed in a head-on collision between a Toyota Avanza and a bakkie near Standerton on Monday, the Mpumalanga Department of Community Safety said.

The incident happened on the R23 road between Standerton and Balfour in Mpumalanga, in the early hours of the morning, spokesperson Joseph Mabuza told News24.

"The Avanza was coming from KwaZulu-Natal towards Gauteng," he said.

Two people, including the driver of the bakkie, were rushed to hospital for medical attention.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

Source: News24