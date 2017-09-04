Zimbabwe has been elected to chair the 71st World Health Assembly scheduled to take place between 21 and 26 May 2018 in Geneva, Switzerland.

The World Health Assembly is the decision-making body of the World Health Organisation (WHO).

Health and Child Care Minister Dr David Parirenyatwa is expected to chair following his election by fellow African ministers of health attending the just-ended 67th Session of WHO's Regional Committee Meeting which took place in Victoria Falls.

Zimbabwe will chair on behalf of the African continent until the next World Health Assembly in 2019.

Dr Parirenyatwa will be chairing with Cameroon's Minister of Public Health Mr Andre Mama Fouda who was elected first vice-chairperson and Cote d'Ivoire's Minister of Health and Public Hygiene Dr Raymonde Goudou Coffie who was elected second vice-chairperson.

Nigeria, Madagascar, Sao Tome and Principe were also elected as rapporteurs of the high-level meeting.

In an interview with The Herald after his election, Dr Parirenyatwa said the country was proud to represent the region as this attests to the continent's confidence in Zimbabwe.

"We are excited about the latest development. It will be Africa's turn to chair the WHA and I was chosen to chair the whole assembly on behalf of the continent.

"It is really an endorsement of our good leadership as Zimbabwe, particularly taking into consideration the fact that we have just successfully hosted the 67th session of the WHO regional committee.

"This puts Zimbabwe and Africa's health issues as a whole on the map in terms of health issues," said Dr Parirenyatwa.

The WHA is attended by delegations from all WHO Member States and focuses on a specific health agenda prepared by the executive board.

The main functions of the assembly are to determine the policies of the organisation, appoint the director-general, supervise financial policies, and review and approve the proposed programme budget.

The assembly is an annual event.