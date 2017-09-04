3 September 2017

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Three Dead, Three Injured in Central Pretoria Crash

Tagged:

Related Topics

Three people were killed and three injured following a head-on collision in central Pretoria on Sunday morning, ER24 paramedics said.

"At approximately 04:00, paramedics from ER24 and other services arrived on the scene where they found a VW Golf GTI and a VW Polo that collided head-on with each other," said spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

"One of the occupants from the VW Polo was found several metres away from the vehicle with fatal injuries. There was nothing that paramedics could do for him and he was declared dead on scene."

Two passengers in the back seat of the car were also found trapped in the wreckage, having sustained fatal injuries.

Another passenger was critically injured and transported to hospital by helicopter.

A woman in the front passenger seat sustained moderate injuries.

The driver of the Golf was found on the scene with minor injuries.

Both were taken to hospital for further treatment.

An investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.

Source: News24

South Africa

Mandela Forgot Why He Was in Jail - Mugabe

President Robert Mugabe says Nelson Mandela cherished his personal freedom over the economic freedom of his people,… Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Copyright © 2017 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.