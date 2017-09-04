4 September 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Resident Doctors Commence Nationwide Strike

By Nike Adebowale

Resident doctors across Nigeria have commenced a nationwide indefinite strike.

The doctors resolved to proceed on the strike after a meeting of its national leadership that ended in the early hours of Monday.

In a brief statement obtained by Vanguard Newspapers, the President of the National Association of Resident Doctors, NARD, Onyebueze John, said, "Rising from our NEC meeting, which started by 7pm yesterday and ended 3am today. NARD has resolved to reject the promissory offer from Government, and proceed on total and indefinite strike action until all items in her demand list for strike action are resolved by Government."

PREMIUM TIMES reported how the Minister of Labour had said on Saturday after a meeting with the doctors that the planned strike had been suspended.

The doctors later refuted the statement, saying though they met with the government, but were yet to take a decision.

The strike action is expected to adversely affect healthcare in public secondary and tertiary hostpitals in the country, particularly the teaching hospitals.

