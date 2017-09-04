Zimbabwe Republic Police senior officers are this month expected to attend the 86th Interpol General Assembly to be held in Beijing, China.

The General Assembly will be held between September 26 and 29.

Zimbabwe has been a member of Interpol since November 13, 1980 and has been conducting joint operations with other member states to curb cross-border crimes.

Police officers have also been attending training workshops organised by Interpol.

"The 86th General Assembly is composed of delegates appointed by the governments of member countries. As Interpol's supreme governing body, it meets once a year and takes all the major decisions affecting general policing, the resources needed for international cooperation, working methods, finances and programmes of activities.

"It also elects the organisation's Executive Committee. Generally speaking, the Assembly takes decisions by a simple majority in the form of resolutions. Each member country represented has one vote," Interpol said in a statement.

The Interpol General Assembly will also host an exhibition hall, featuring innovative companies, which provide technology and services to the international law enforcement community.

"It is an exceptional opportunity to network, share knowledge and showcase products to high level representatives from Interpol's 190 member countries.

"It is a unique occasion to develop partnerships with more than 800 senior officials from diverse law enforcement agencies," Interpol said.

Interpol is the world's largest international police organisation, with 190 member countries, including Zimbabwe. Its role is to enable policing around the world to work together to make the world a safer place.

Interpol's high-tech infrastructure of technical and operational support helps meet the growing challenges of fighting crime in the 21st century.

All the member countries are connected through a secure communications system known as I-24/7.

This gives police real-time access to criminal databases containing millions of records.

Interpol's unique system of notices is used to alert member countries of fugitives, dangerous criminals, missing persons or weapons threats.