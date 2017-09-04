Malawi: First Lady Advocates for Girl Child Education

Lilongwe — First Lady, Dr Getrude Mutharika has called on her fellow women in the country to inspire each other and work together towards women empowerment with emphasis on girl education.

She made these remarks on Saturday during a fundraising state luncheon held at Kamuzu Palace which was organised by the Beatify Malawi Trust (BEAM) in support of girl child education.

"Girl education remains a symbol of sustainable development because an educated girl child will be able to make informed decisions that will develop her country, which is why i appreciate the overwhelming support for this event as it will give me courage to forge ahead with this program" Madam Mutharika pointed out.

She urged the women to uplift each other and have a giving spirit when supporting the girls because God loves a cheerful giver.

"Women should yearn to inspire one another to strive towards attaining leadership positions as well as engaging in entrepreneurship activities" Mutharika added.

The event which was sponsored by several corporate companies was spiced up by a buy Malawian fashion show, Raffle draws and dances.

President, Prof. Arthur Peter Mutharika made a brief appearance at the event upon his arrival from Ntcheu where he had gone to attend a Maseko Ngoni festival called Umhlangano.

The President urged the women to support the fashion designers and promote their products in order to sustain the buy Malawian campaign.

BEAM trust which was established in September 2014 currently supports 1,000 girls and 75 of them are young mothers on back to school programme.