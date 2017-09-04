Nigeria/Cameroon: Four-Star Super Eagles Tame Indomitable Lions in Uyo

Nigeria on Friday brightened their chances for a place at the FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 thanks to a 4-0 win over Cameroon in Uyo.

First half goals by Odion Ighalo and captain John Mikel Obi and a second half double from Victor Moses and substitute Kelechi Iheanacho cemented Nigeria's position at the top of Group B with the maximum nine points from the opening three matches, after a 2-1 away against Zambia in Ndola and 3-1 home win against Algeria in Uyo last year.

The visiting Indomitable Lions started well but the Super Eagles would soon seize the initiative and Chelsea mifielder Moses, nearly put the homers in the lead in the 23rd minute but his free-kick effort which was ruled offside.

Minutes after, Moses saw his angular header from a pin-point pull out by Moses Simon slightly go over the bar as Nigeria continued the search for the opening goal.

But the deadlock was broken in the 29th minute when Ighalo rounded off his marker and smashed a left footer behind goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa.

Seven minutes later, midfielder Simon nearly doubled Nigeria's lead but goalkeeper Ondoa came off his line to stop the ball from going in.

The Super Eagles kept on the pressure as the game dragged towards the end of first half. In the 42nd minute, Moses delivered a low corner-kick which was cleverly evaded by Ighalo for lurking Mikel to blast into the top of the roof for Nigeria's second goal.

In the second stanza, Cameroon came back strongly but goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa, making his debut, was equal to the task as he repeatedly stopped the Lions' attacking foray.

But the Super Eagles would soon break away from the right flank through Simon who laid an inch-perfect pass on the path of Moses and the Chelsea dangerman slotted the ball behind badly positioned Ondoa yet again in the 55th minutes.

Nigeria captain, Mikel, soon gave way for Leicester City striker Iheanacho, who incidentally grabbed the fourth and last goal of the match in the 76th minute through a header off a cross from midfielder Ogenyi Onazi.

Nigeria will confidently travel to Cameroonian capital, Yaounde, for Monday's reverse fixture against the Indomitable Lions to be played at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo.