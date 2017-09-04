Mzuzu — Mzuzu District Sports Officer (DSO) Olga Mshali has expressed concern over low female participation in chess tournaments due to lack of sponsorship.

Speaking in an interview Tuesday, Mshali said she was surprised to see eight women only against 24 men at the recent international chess tournament held in Mzuzu.

"Indeed Malawi has few female chess players compared to male but they are not as few as they were at the tournament because some of the notable female chess players never turned up for the game.

"We have players like Linda Jambo, Ellen Mpinganjira, Daisy Nkhoma and others that I didn't see participating.

"But, possibly, some [failed due to] logistical challenges because players were required to find their own accommodation and transport," she said.

International Arbiter for Chess Association of Malawi (Chessam) Gilton Mkumbwa concurred with Mshali that the entry fee of K6000 for the tournament might be tough for some to meet.

"It is Chessam's condition that participants should meet participation costs and that only the tournament should be sponsored.

"But we are not satisfied with the number of ladies that participated; we wish there were over 20," he said.

However, Mshali said her office is working hand in hand with bodies like the Northern Region Chess League and clubs on how to improve ladies' participation and development of chess from the grassroots level.

Players from Malawi battled it out with their counterparts from Zambia. Both Malawian men and women's teams lost to their counterparts from Zambian.