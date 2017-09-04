1 September 2017

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Women Call for Training in Business Management to Break Poverty Circle

By Taonga Nyirenda

Lack of knowledge on how to run small and medium scale businesses is a huge setback to economic women empowerment which lands them in huge debts in Village Savings and Loans (VSL) groups.

Women's Rights Coordinator at Rumphi Women Forum Tiwonge Gondwe made the observation on Tuesday in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana).

Gondwe said although the VSL concept is bailing out women from economic challenges, the existing knowledge gap on how to maximize profit in small and medium business still remains a challenge in empowering women economically.

"We have seen that some of the women fail to succeed because they have little or no knowledge on how to effectively run their businesses," Gondwe said.

She said women have to be trained in business management because they have the potential to succeed in their various businesses if well supported.

"Women have the potential of contributing to the social economic development of this country only if they succeed in their small scale business through the trainings on the same and other interventions," Gondwe said.

She asked organizations of good will to offer business management trainings to women in the district.

Business Training Coordination Specialist at Small and Medium Enterprises Development Institute (SMEDI) Leonard Wundaninge said the business trainings on small and medium scale business are integral to the development of the country.

"If well supported the small and medium scale businesses have the potential to contribute to the economic development of the country.

"Once the living standards of the women improve, they will positively contribute to development of the country as whole," Wundaninge said.

