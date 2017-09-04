Nigeria: 150 Exhibitors Ready As Afac Expo Begins in Abuja Tomorrow

Acting Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Habiba Lawal, will on Tuesday September 5, 2017 declare the African Arts and Craft Expo (AFAC) open.

Consequently, members of the public have been invited to the event, scheduled to hold at the permanent site of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) in Abuja.

Director General of the NCAC, Segun Runsewe, stated this while inspecting facilities at the venue.

Runsewe said this year's AFAC will feature free medical checkups, optical and dental services, skill acquisition and training for participants, while the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has been engaged to forestall any unforeseen circumstances during the event.

He expressed hopes that this year's edition will surpass previous ones given the extent of the organisation and support from stakeholders with a pledge from the mass media, especially partners like the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Africa Independent Television (AIT).

The 2017 version of the expo, being the 10th edition, is expected to witness participants and guests from over 25 countries and over 150 exhibitors who are expected to showcase their arts, crafts and products at the event.

The exhibition site, which doubles as the Arts and Crafts village of the NCAC has been transformed with pavilions, an elaborate stage fitted with musical hardware and a vast array of other components all geared towards accommodating and entertaining local and international guests, top government officials and exhibitors, among others.