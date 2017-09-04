4 September 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Namvet Threatens Violence

Photo: The Namibian
Windhoek (file photo).
By Tutaleni Pinehas

Namibian War Veterans Trust (Namvet) president Frans Jabulani last week said President Hage Geingob should not provoke them to take up arms.

During a press conference in Windhoek, Jabulani stated that they are soldiers and if they go crazy, only death and jail will stop them.

The threats from the group come after President Geingob reiterated government's stance that former SWATF and Koevoet members do not deserve war veterans status.

Geingob said this when he addressed the Heroes' Day commemoration at Oshakati a week ago, adding that the apartheid government paid ex-Koevoet and former SWATF members.

As such, the ex-Koevoets and SWATF members should direct their demands for veteran benefits to their former employer.

Jabulani said no one wants to "pee on peace" which was achieved through rivers of blood and is the responsibility of all to preserve.

"We had a very fruitful meeting with the President [earlier]. During the meeting, we discussed the future benefits for ex-SWATF members without veteran status. The President assured us that these issues would be ironed out soon," Jabulani said.

He said it was thus uncalled for the President to "call us out without having consulted us on the results of the meeting".

"It is time to use fire with fire. We are not going to allow anybody to eat alone while we are watching. That is just nonsense," he stressed.

Jabulani said if Namibians have reconciled, why are some people still being discriminated against?

"The resources do not belong to the President, but to all of us," he said.

"One day, Hage will die, and God is going to punish him for making his people suffer while he could have made a difference," he said.

He said while they are often accused of having killed innocent Namibians, Swapo has also killed many innocent Namibians.

"That is why they won't allow a truth and reconciliation commission because they know that Swapo continues to do the unimaginable," he charged.

Jabulani said he has high hopes that something positive might happen soon.

Veterans affairs spokesperson Edson Haufiku said he could not comment before consulting the minister.

