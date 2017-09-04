Malawi: Baby Grace's Grave Tampered With

Mzuzu — The grave of a baby that died Thursday last week after being dumped alive in an Ekwendeni graveyard has been tampered with, Mzuzu Police have confirmed.

The baby, who was christened Grace by medical staff at Ekwendeni Mission Hospital, was dumped in the graveyard on Monday last week. She died three days later after red ants severely bit her ears and private parts.

Mzuzu Police spokesperson Martin Bwanali said in an interview that baby's grave was really tampered with but the body was not exhumed.

"It is really true that some people who went to the graveyard for other separate services were surprised to see the grave of baby Grace, who had just been buried the previous day, tampered with.

"As Police, we went there to establish the truth and upon arrival, we really found that the grave was tampered with but the body of the baby was not exhumed," Bwanali said.

In the recent past, some people in the country have been arrested and convicted for exhuming dead bodies which some sections believe are used for charms.

According to the police publicist, baby Grace was discovered by children who were playing near a graveyard at Ekwendeni in Mzimba and police handed it to the mission hospital.

Principal nursing officer at Ekwendeni Mission Hospital, Ester Kawelama told Malawi News Agency (Mana) that cases of baby dumping are common in the area saying she has so far seen three dumped babies in the past three years.

Late baby Grace was accorded decent burial by the mission hospital's staff at the same graveyard she was dumped on Friday, August 25, 2017.

Meanwhile, police say no one has been arrested in connection with the incident but have appealed to people who have any information that can lead to the arrest of the culprits to contact any nearest police formation.