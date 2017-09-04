Namibia: Youth Launch National Health Campaign

Ja Nel Senior Secondary School pupils on Thursday launched a national health campaign after completing a two-week special 'Unicamp' design.

The 37 pupils, with the support of students from Cardiff University and the University of Namibia (Unam), have put together a campaign - Heart Health Namibia - to promote healthy living in the country.

The campaign includes web pages, social media content, leaflets, branding, short films and community engagements.

The initiative is part of Cardiff University's Phoenix project, a partnership with Unam to improve health and reduce poverty in Namibia. Focusing on business and marketing, journalism and media, healthcare and computer science, the campaign is the culmination of two weeks of hard work by the pupils and university students.

The two-week Unicamp involved academic content, workshops, activities, games and sports to improve the participants' knowledge, self-esteem, teamwork, communication skills and literacy.

"We are privileged to be part of the Unicamp," said one of the participants, 18-year-old Chantel Kaffer, adding that most of them did not know the risk factors of an unhealthy heart.

"But now we know they are diet, smoking, alcohol and a lack of exercise. We want people to hear about the heart health campaign so that they can live longer and healthier lives," Kaffer noted.

Ezekiel Kuhanga, a Grade 10 pupil who was part of Unicamp, said he would use the experience gained during the two-week special camp for the benefit of the community and fellow pupils.

"The camp motivated and encouraged me to the extent that I am confident to believe in myself, while it taught me the importance of teamwork," he added.