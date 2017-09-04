4 September 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Youth Launch National Health Campaign

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Luqman Cloete

Ja Nel Senior Secondary School pupils on Thursday launched a national health campaign after completing a two-week special 'Unicamp' design.

The 37 pupils, with the support of students from Cardiff University and the University of Namibia (Unam), have put together a campaign - Heart Health Namibia - to promote healthy living in the country.

The campaign includes web pages, social media content, leaflets, branding, short films and community engagements.

The initiative is part of Cardiff University's Phoenix project, a partnership with Unam to improve health and reduce poverty in Namibia. Focusing on business and marketing, journalism and media, healthcare and computer science, the campaign is the culmination of two weeks of hard work by the pupils and university students.

The two-week Unicamp involved academic content, workshops, activities, games and sports to improve the participants' knowledge, self-esteem, teamwork, communication skills and literacy.

"We are privileged to be part of the Unicamp," said one of the participants, 18-year-old Chantel Kaffer, adding that most of them did not know the risk factors of an unhealthy heart.

"But now we know they are diet, smoking, alcohol and a lack of exercise. We want people to hear about the heart health campaign so that they can live longer and healthier lives," Kaffer noted.

Ezekiel Kuhanga, a Grade 10 pupil who was part of Unicamp, said he would use the experience gained during the two-week special camp for the benefit of the community and fellow pupils.

"The camp motivated and encouraged me to the extent that I am confident to believe in myself, while it taught me the importance of teamwork," he added.

Namibia

War Veterans' Trust Threatens Violence

Namibian War Veterans Trust (Namvet) president Frans Jabulani last week said President Hage Geingob should not provoke… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.