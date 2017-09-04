3 September 2017

Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Sudan: Malaria Spreading in Flood-Stricken West Darfur

Murnei Camp — The spread of malaria following heavy rains and floods has affected almost every family in Murnei camp for the displaced in West Darfur. Residents complain of a lack of medicines and high prices.

One of the sheikhs of the camp told Radio Dabanga that said that there is hardly a household with a member in the camp with no member who been infected with malaria.

He said that the little available malaria medicine on the market is too pricey for the displaced to afford.

Meanwhile, about 250 families in camp Murnei are still living in the open or with relatives as a result of the collapse of their houses by rain three weeks ago.

One of the sheikhs told Radio Dabanga that those affected have not received any assistance from anyone so far.

He appealed to the authorities and humanitarian organisations to help them.

