Residents of the town of Mershing in South Darfur are taking shelter in their homes and even stayed away from Eid Al… Read more »

Reports from the area say a local rescue team managed to recover a number of stolen cows, but none of the perpetrators have yet been apprehended.

Tullus — One man is dead and another seriously wounded after gunmen attacked a group of herders in Tullus, South Darfur this week. Witnesses told Radio Dabanga that the gunmen exchanged fire with the herders in the area of Sergeila. Adam Omer was killed and Adam Ismail was seriously wounded. Several cows also died in the crossfire.

