Mzuzu — As the second round of Simama Premier Division League kicks off on Saturday, the Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) has called on teams to maintain discipline for region's top flight football competition.

NRFA says say officiation of games in the first round was a major challenge and has since rectified the matter by rotating referees across the region in the next round.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (Mana) Thursday, the league's fixtures secretary Ollens Msonda hailed the first round despite some hiccups especially on biased refereeing.

"We finished the first round well in 16 weeks as planned. But we had problems with officiating personnel in some areas like Kawaza, Bolero, Rumphi, Karonga and Majaliro.

"What comes out from the referees is that in Kawaza and Bolero, there are no qualified referees. As such, we resorted to using unqualified personnel to officiate games which resulted into partiality," he said.

During the meeting with teams at Mzuzu Stadium over the weekend, NRFA dwelled much on partiality of the referees.

As a remedy, the NRFA has called a meeting with all referees to sort out grievances of teams to have a successful second round.

NRFA also revised its rules and regulations including a clause that stipulates that all football pitches should be fenced to prevent spectators from pitch invasion.

Meanwhile, Chilumba Barracks is at the summit of the league table with 35 points, followed by Bolero Football Club with 32 points. Karonga United is on third position with 29 points.