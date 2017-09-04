Nigeria: Udofia Pumps Eagles' Spirit With $20,000 Per Goal

Yaounde — Businessman Aka Udofia has offered the Super Eagles the sum of $20,000 for every goal scored in today's 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifying cracker against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Yaounde.

The young and ebullient businessman from Akwa Ibom State made the promise as he briefly greeted players and officials inside the chartered ARIK Bombadier CRJ 1000 aircraft just before take -off at the Ibom International Airport, Uyo yesterday.

"I am a very good friend of the NFF President, Mr. Amaju Pinnick, and I am happy that I am here in time to see you guys before take -off for Yaounde.

"I watched the game against the Cameroonians here in Uyo on Friday and I am sure you have the ability to conquer them again in their own territory. I promise to reward you with $20,000 for every goal scored in Yaounde," Udofia announced to the applause of players and officials.

Three -time champions Nigeria play Cameroon this afternoon in Yaounde in a Day 4 encounter of the 2018 FIFA World Cup Africa qualifying race, with five points clear of second -placed Zambia and seven ahead of third -placed Cameroon.

Meanwhile, NFF President Amaju Pinnick has called for even more passion and commitment from the Super Eagles as the Nigerian delegation landed in Yaounde yesterday afternoon.

On Thursday last week, the NFF supremo and CAF Executive Committee member charged the players to approach Friday's leg in Uyo with passion and to play with their heart, soul and spirit - the players obliged with a near -incredible 4-0 bashing of reigning African champions Cameroon on the turf of Godswill Akpabio International Stadium.

The Nigerian delegation touched down at the Aeroport Nsimalen-Yaounde at about 1.27pm yesterday, and Pinnick again told the players not to take their feet off the pedal as the race to Russia continues apace today at the Stade Omnisports Ahmadou Ahidjo.

"The Cameroonians will come at us with everything on Monday, knowing they have to get a result and with anger born out of their humiliation in Uyo. That is why we cannot afford to relax yet. On Monday, you must play with even greater passion and show even more spirit than you did in Uyo to come out with a result here.