Kenya: Mwamba, KCB Upset in Mombasa

Mwamba and Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) were major casualties as this year's National Sevens Circuit got under way with Driftwood Sevens at the Mombasa Sports Club on Saturday.

However, surprise pack Mean Machine from the University of Nairobi got to join the Circuit's champions Homeboyz, Driftwood champions Kenya Harlequin, Menengai Oilers, Nakuru, Nondie sand Impala Saracens in Sunday's main cup quarterfinals.

After being forced to a 17-17 draw by Kisii, Mwamba found themselves in the thick of things, when they were handed a 14-0 defeat by Menengai Oilers before Quins finished them off 17-0.

Its Quins, who got to top Pool B after they also waylaid Oilers 17-7 and Kisii 17-0 respectively as the draw against Mwamba failed to spur Kisii as they lost to Oilers 17-0. That saw Oilers join Quins in the Cup quarters.

It was a shocker for KCB, the two times National Sevens champion, when they went down 17-7 Impala in their last Pool C duel to see their dream for the cup quarters going up in smoke.

Impala stared exit when they stunningly lost to Mean Machine 7-5, but their victory against hosts Mombasa 25-0 revitalised their hopes what with their swift win over the bankers putting them through alongside Machine.

What put Machine through is their 17-0 victory against Mombasa, beating KCB on superior aggregate with the three sides, Impala, Machine and KCB tying on nine points each.

Homeboyz, who are sponsored by Menegnai Cream Soap, upheld a clean sheet in Pool A, beating Western Bulls 36-7, Blak Blad 27-5 and Nakuru 14-12. The Great Rift side joined the Deejays in the cup quarters from Pool A after their previous 12-0 victory over Western Bulls and a 10-10 draw with Blak Blad.

Kabras Sugar crushed Strathmore Leos 17-0 in their last Pool D duel to top the charts after previous identical 17-0 wins against KCA and Nondies. Nondies joined them in the cup quarters despite losing 17-0 to Kabras Sugar and 12-7 to Strathmore Leos. What put them through was their 27-0 win over KCA.

Collated Day One results:

Homeboyz 27-5 Blad, Nakuru 12-0 Bulls, Quins 17-7 Oilers, Mwamba 17-17 Kisii, Impala 5-7 Machine, KCB 25-7 Mombasa, Strathmore 12-7 Nondies, Kabras 17-0 KCA, Homeboyz 36-7 Western Bulls, Nakuru 10-10 Blad, Quins 17-0 Kisii, Mwamba 0-14 Oilers, Impala 25-0 Mombasa, KCB 7- 5 Machine, Strathmore 29-0 KCA, Kabras 17-0 Nondies, Blak Blad 17-0 Western Bulls, Oilers 17-0 Kisii, Machine 17-0 Mombasa, Nondies 27-0 KCA, Homeboyz 14-12 Nakuru, Impala 17-7 KCB, Quins 17- 0 Mwamba, Strathmore 0-17 Kabras Sugar