The Teaching Council of Zambia (TCZ) says 498 teachers were holders of forged academic certificates.

The regulator of the teaching profession in the southern Africa state said it uncovered the scandal during an ongoing registration.

Council registrar Ebby Mubanga told reporters that the number was likely to increase once the exercise was concluded.

We have reported the matter to law enforcement agencies and all those found wanting would be dealt with, said Dr Mubanga.

Lusaka Province topped the list with 135 cases, with Western Province at the bottom with 26 cases.

Questions were now being asked how the "teachers" landed their jobs in the first place.

Zambia still suffers from overcrowded classrooms and poor teacher-pupil ratio.

Some single classrooms at primary school level, hosted as many as 80 pupils.

Dr Mubanga regretted that some of the culprits unfortunately held high administrative positions in their institutions.

He further said that the Teaching Service Commission (TSC) had been informed about the scandal, and would soon engage the law enforcement agencies for action.