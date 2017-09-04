3 September 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Nairobi Cricket Side's Match Against Indians Called Off

By Richard Mwangi

The second Sir Vizzy Trophy four-day game between Nairobi Provincial Cricket Association (NPCA) and hosts Andhra Pradesh Cricket Association (ACA) of India was called off because of bad lighting on Sunday. At the time of stoppage, ACA were trailing NPCA by 132 runs.

Put in to bat first, NPCA scored 153 runs in their first innings for the loss of 10 wickets in 62.5 overs. NPCA started their innings on a sour note when they lost their opening batsmen cheaply, Karan Kaul for two runs and his opening partner, Abraham Vadada for four. The other batsmen followed suit. Roger Mukasa (0), Morris Ouma (20), Harshavardhan Patel (46), James Ngoche (0), Nikhil Date (28), Charles Waiswa unbeaten on 16, Peter Koech (1) and Haraj Singh Sohal (0).

KeKarthik Raman was NPCA's main executioner taking five wickets for 34. K.V. Sasikanth (3/27) and Bharghav Bhatt (2/49) were the other wicket takers.

The ACA were 21 for no loss when the game was called off. The two openers will continue with their innings on Monday.

"All the seven Indian teams are Ranji Trophy sides. Therefore, it must be a tough game for NPCA boys," said NPCA fixtures secretary, Narendra Patel.

Eight teams are taking part in the tournament and are placed into two pools, A and B. NPCA are in pool A together with Baroda, Andhra Pradesh and Indian Oil Corporation. The other pool has Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation.

The Ranji Trophy is a domestic first class cricket tournament championship played in India between regional cricket associations.

