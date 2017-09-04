Cameroon: North West, South West - Freed Detainees Now Commune With Their Families

The 55 persons arrested in relation to the violence committed in recent months in the two regions benefitted from the Head of State's order to stop discontinuance of proceedings

President Paul Biya in a press statement issues by the Minister, Secretary General at the Presidency of the Republic, Ferdinand Ngoh Ngoh, order the discontinuance of proceedings pending before the Yaounde Military Tribunal against Nkongho Felix Agbor, Fontem Aforteka'a Neba, Paul Ayah Abine and some others. The order of August 30, 2017 concerned persons arrested in recent months in the North West and South West Regions. The order came on August 30 and the next day, August 31, 2017, it went into full execution. The leader of the People's Action Party (PAP), Paul Ayah Abine, and former Advocate General at the Supreme Court was the first person to benefit from the Head of State's order. He was released from the cell at the Secretariat of State for the National Gendarmerie (SED) where he had been since January 21, 2017 between 11:35 a.m. and 11: 45 a.m. on August 31, 2017, his son Ayah Ayah Abine, the spokesperson for the family told the press. Elements of the National Gendarmerie escorted him to his Tam-Tam Weekend neighbourhood residence in Yaounde around 12:00 noon. Authorities of the Yaounde Military Tribunal in a court session on August 31, 2017 evening went to action and declared 54 other persons freed. The prominent ones included Nkongho Felix Agbor and Fontem Aforteka'a Neba. After the court decision, the Minister of Communication gave a press conference that hinged on the reasons and effective implementation of President Paul Biya's measure. He announced that the freed people were to be transferred to the North West Regional capital, Bamenda and the South West Regional capital, Buea to be handed to the respective Governors who would ensure that they are transported to their various homes. The Head of the Communication Division at the Ministry of Defence, Colonel Didier Badjeck who attended the press conference at the Ministry of Communication, upon leaving the ministry ferried journalists to the Kondengui Prison where they witnessed the effective release of the detainees. From there, they all assembled at the National Gendarmerie Training School at Camp Yeyap in Yaounde from travel modalities. Here, Brigadier General Elokobi Daniel Njock on behalf of the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo welcomed them in a brief ceremony. He assured them that every measure had been taken to ensure their save return. Indeed, two buses from local inter-urban transportation companies effectively left with the freed detainees bound for Bamenda and Buea where everything was set for the respective Governors to receive them and ensure their transportation to their homes. Some 39 freed people left for Bamenda and the rest to Buea around 1: 00 a.m. on September 1, 2017.