4 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Fatal Car Accident Near Hobyo Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Tagged:

Related Topics

Reports reaching us from Mudug region indicate that at least one person was killed and three others were wounded in a fatal car accident near Hobyo town on Monday.

The incident took place after a vehicle carrying Muslim clerics overturned between Gawaan and Qararow areas, both located in the outskirts of the port town of Hobyo.

The wounded have been taken to a hospital in Galkayo, for medical treatment, according to Wasil administration spokesman Yoonis Abshir Balelm, who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone.

Road accidents are common in the war-ravaged country due to poor road construction, badly maintained vehicles, routine disregard of traffic laws, and lack of proper driving skills.

Somalia

Egypt Condemns Attack On Somali Military Base Near Kismayo

The ministry of foreign affairs of Egypt has strongly condemned Sunday's Al shabaab attack on Somali military base in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.