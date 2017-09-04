Somalia: Fatal Car Accident Near Hobyo Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Reports reaching us from Mudug region indicate that at least one person was killed and three others were wounded in a fatal car accident near Hobyo town on Monday.

The incident took place after a vehicle carrying Muslim clerics overturned between Gawaan and Qararow areas, both located in the outskirts of the port town of Hobyo.

The wounded have been taken to a hospital in Galkayo, for medical treatment, according to Wasil administration spokesman Yoonis Abshir Balelm, who spoke to Radio Shabelle by phone.

Road accidents are common in the war-ravaged country due to poor road construction, badly maintained vehicles, routine disregard of traffic laws, and lack of proper driving skills.