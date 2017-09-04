3 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Gunmen Kill Two Policemen At Church On Kenya's Coast

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gunmen killed two police officers guarding a church on Kenya's southern coast on Sunday in an attack that police said bore the hallmarks of Somalia's Islamist militant group al Shabaab.

Four gunmen confronted the police stationed at the entrance of an Anglican church in the town of Ukunda, south of Mombasa, regional police chief Larry Kiyeng said. They sprayed the officers with bullets before escaping by motorbike, taking two AK-47 police rifles, he said.

"One officer was shot in the head and died on the spot while the other ... died in hospital," Kiyeng told Reuters.

"It is too early to say who may have been involved but you can almost pinpoint al Shabaab elements from the nature of the attack," Kiyeng said. It is not uncommon for police to guard churches in Kenya

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

Shabaab, a militant group with links to al Qaeda, has launched devastating attacks on civilians in Kenya in retaliation for the country sending troops into Somalia in 2011 after attacks and kidnappings on Kenyan soil.

The Kenyan soldiers are there as part of a 22,000-strong peacekeeping force to back the government.

On the main highway linking the southern coast and Mombasa, Kenya's second largest city, police mounted roadblocks and searched vehicles for weapons and suspects.

Somalia

Fatal Car Accident Near Hobyo Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Reports reaching us from Mudug region indicate that at least one person was killed and three others were wounded in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.