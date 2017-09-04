3 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Jeelle - There Are Politicians With Own Interest in Qalbi-Dhagah's Issue

Salad Ali Jeelle, one of the Somali politicians, ha spoken about the issue of Qalbi Dhagah that he had been widely talked on the social media by Somalis in and outside the country.

Salad Ali Jeelle underscored that the politicians want to ignite tension between the people and the government using the case of Qalbi Dhagah as a tool to incite the public.

Salad Ali Jeelle also noted that the country is now recovering from conflict, and it is good news, so he warned people who are politicizing this issue so that the government and the public can be cautious.

Finally Salad Ali Jeelle has called on the Somali government to step up efforts to release the remaining prisoners in Ethiopia's prisons.

In recent years, politicians who have not been seen themselves the government began an anti-government campaign with aim to topple the Farmajo's administration.

