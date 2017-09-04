3 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: ONLF Accuses MP and Official of Behind Qalbi-Dhagah's Extradition

Abdulkadir Sheikh Hassan Hirmoge (Adani), the spokesman of ONLF, has blamed Somali government official and a member of the Federal Parliament for the forcibly extraditing of Abdikarin Sheikh Muse (Qalbi Dhagah) to Ethiopia.

MP Mustaf Sheikh Ali Dhuhulow and General Bashir Mohamed Jama (Bashir Goobo) had been accused of being behind the transfer of Qalbi Dhagah to Ethiopia.

Adani said the move by Dhuhulow and Jama was a plot against the Federal government.

ONLF which has been fighting for the independence of the Ogaden region of Ethiopia, has strongly condemned the extradition of its commander.

He said that the government of the Republic of Somalia had a meeting with the government of Somalia, which he said had been the target of the attack.

Mustaf Sheikh Ali Dhuhulow is considered to be an influential politician allied to Ethiopia, and has been widely viewed in the Somali parliament as the force behind Qalbi-dhagah's extradition.

