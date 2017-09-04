3 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Elders Call for Support to the Federal Government

Mohamed Hassan Haad, the Chairman of the Hawiye clan elders council, has called on public to support the current Federal government of Somalia led by President Farmajo.

Speaking to reporters in Mogadishu, Haas said the government has achieved a remarkable progress during the past seven months it has been in office.

He warned of plot against the government, saying it could drag the country into another bloody conflict. Somalia is now recovering from two decade long civil war.

For his part, Ahmed Dirie Ali, the spokesman of the elders' council has announced that the country is making progress towards peace and urged the public to wait government's response to Qalbi-dhagah's extradition.

