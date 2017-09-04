3 September 2017

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Ethiopia Reaffirms Open Door Policy for Somali Refugees

Tagged:

Related Topics

Ethiopia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs has reaffirmed the country's open door policy for refugees, highlighting the efforts made by the government in the management of the regional refugee crisis. The East African country is currently home to more than 850,000 refugees from 21 countries, with Sudan, Somalia and Eritrea making up the majority, a media report said on Saturday.

Ethiopia has managed to maintain national development while managing the refugee problem, said Ethiopian Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hirut Zemene at a meeting with Rosemary McCarney, a member of the OHCHR Executive Committee (UNHCR) and Canadian Ambassador to the United Nations.

During her visit to Ethiopia last June, UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi praised the efforts of the Ethiopian government in managing the regional refugee crisis, saying Ethiopia is "shining example" of African and international hospitality.

During a meeting with the press, on the occasion of the commemoration of the World Refugee Day observed this year in the Ethiopian capital under the theme "We are with the refugees", Grandi said that the message to the rest of the world is that "we must help Ethiopia to carry out this heavy responsibility and be equally inspired by Ethiopia".

Somalia

Fatal Car Accident Near Hobyo Leaves 1 Dead, 3 Injured

Reports reaching us from Mudug region indicate that at least one person was killed and three others were wounded in a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.