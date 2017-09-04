Kenya's opposition leader Raila Odinga says his coalition would not share power, two days after the supreme court annulled presidential election results, citing irregularities.

Speaking at a church service in Nairobi, Odinga said his party would not share power with "thieves".

Incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta similarly said a day earlier that his Jubilee party would not share power with the opposition, while also lashing out at Supreme Court judges.

"Who even elected you? Were you? We have a problem and we must fix it," he said Saturday, speaking on live television at State House in Nairobi.

Supreme Court Judges responded Sunday, calling Kenyatta's remarks "an assault on the judiciary", the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) late Saturday asked people to ignore "political rhetoric".

Kenya's Supreme Court nullified the results of the election due to “irregularities and illegalities” committed by the electoral board during the vote, which the court said harmed the integrity of the election.

Kenya's constitution says fresh elections must be held within 60 days.

Since Election Day, the National Super Alliance, or NASA, opposition coalition has argued the voting system was hacked, leading to a "stolen election."