Kenya: Nakuru, Nyandarua Counties Ask Staff to Dress Decently

County employees in Nakuru and Nyandarua have been ordered to dress decently and be punctual to work.

All county staff are expected to be neat, with the men asked to at least be in a suit and or a tie and the women required to be decent, according to the directive.

The directive issued by governors Lee Kinyanjui and Francis Kimemia separately, is expected to "instil decency and discipline in county offices."

In Nyandarua, Mr Kimemia directed county executives to deliver the message to all county workers at the sub-county level.

In Nakuru, Governor Kinyanjui wrote letters to all senior officials, including county executive committee members and chief officers directing them to wear ties whenever on duty.

COUNTY REGULATIONS

In a letter dated August 30 written by county secretary Benjamin Njoroge, Mr Kinyanjui said all the workers are required to be in official clothes and report to work on time.

"It has been noted with a lot of concern that most staff have been reporting to work late without express reason from the concerned authority," the letter read in part.

The governor went ahead to tell the officials about the seriousness of the letter and the need to adhere to the county regulations.

"It has also been observed that most staff are not at their working places during working hours and furthermore there is no compliance on official dress code," the letter added

In the directive, Mr Kinyanjui ordered all staff to ensure they report to work by 8am to 5pm.

DRESS DECENTLY

In Nyandarua, while meeting workers at Ndaragwa Sub-county on Friday, health executive Peter Mbugua said dressing casually will not be allowed among county workers on duty.

"Going to work wearing jeans will no longer be allowed among county government workers. You will be required to dress decently while on duty", Mr Mbugua told the workers at the deputy county commissioner's office in Ndaragwa Township.

The same message was delivered to Nyandarua West Sub-county workers at the deputy county commissioner's office in Ol Joroorok Town by ICT, legal and intergovernmental relations county executive Julius Muthanwa.

He told staff that the county boss expects them to be reporting to work at 8am, break for lunch and return at 2pm and leave at 5pm.

"From now henceforth you are expected to be dressing decently," Mr Muthanwa said.