Kenya: Jilted Gospel Musician Begs Girlfriend to Take Him Back

Gospel artiste Mr Seed, who is signed to Bahati EMB Records, can’t handle the lonely nights anymore after being dumped by his long time girlfriend Nimo Gachuiri.

Mr Seed is now begging his girlfriend to take him back.

The apparent breakup happened just a few weeks after Nimo teased Mr Seed on Facebook, to put a ring on her finger and propose like his bosom friend Bahati did to his fiancée Diana Marua.

Things seems to have taken a nasty twist going by Nimos’ latest post on her social accounts.

The young lass has been busy posting break-up posts on her social media, clearly indicating that she is done with the Pull Up crooner.

“You feel your strength ???? In the experience of pain. Everything happens for a reason??,” Nimo wrote in her latest post.

FLIRTING

However, while appearing recently in a local radio interview, Mr Seed pleaded for his lover to rethink and reconsider her decision, insisting that he still loved her.

When asked in a recent interview if he and his girlfriend have broken up Mr Seed responded: Pass. I can’t comment about that right now. That’s so personal.

However, the presenter wasn’t done with Mr Seed as she went on to ask “Are you guys going through a rough patch, is that why you can’t comment about it?”

To which the musician answered: “Something like that” before adding “I did nothing. I’ve done nothing wrong. And I cannot apologize on air. What I can say ni ati I love her so much.”

Even though it’s still unclear what could have caused the breakup, rumors has it that Nimo is fed up with Mr Seeds’ constant flirting behavior with other girls especially on WhatsApp groups.