Jubilee leaders have asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to announce the date for a fresh election, saying President Uhuru Kenyatta would win with a huge margin.

Deputy President William Ruto and the leaders who accompanied him to a rally in Thika, insisted that the election date must fall within the constitutional deadlines provided.

"We are telling IEBC not to waste our time. It should announce the date of the fresh election because Kenyans are ready," Mr Ruto said, adding that the repeat of the presidential poll must take place in a peaceful environment.

Mr Ruto who addressed the rally after a church service at St Andrews Cathedral sustained his criticism towards the Supreme Court, saying the decision to annul President Uhuru Kenyatta's victory had undermined the will of millions of Kenyans who cast their ballots on August 8.

He added that the opposition National Super Alliance was colluding with the Judiciary to subvert the will of Kenyans, calling it stupidity.

FOUR JUDGES

"Fifteen million Kenyans cast their ballots and the vote is not in dispute. That four judges can orchestrate a coup against the will of the people...We are telling them that they booked a permanent place of shame in the history on our country," Mr Ruto said.

"They are telling us that there is no need of seeking votes from wananchi and that if you want to be a leader, you must seek connections and networks with brokers within the Judiciary. That our mistake was that we wasted time by campaigning...that we should have sought connection by looking for (Chief Justice David) Maraga and other judges so that they could give Uhuru Kenyatta victory. They are foolish."

The Deputy President said Jubilee would not entertain blackmail or intimidation.

Mr Ruto added that Kenyans were willing to go back to the ballot and vote for Mr Kenyatta.

JUBILEE LEADERS

"We are telling Maraga and his Kitendawili (riddle) man wakenya ni wale wale na wembe ni ule ule (Kenyans are still the same and they will do as they did on August 8).

Mr Ruto was accompanied by Senate Speaker Kenneth Lusaka, Water and Irrigation Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, senators Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka-Nithi), Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu), Kipchumba Murkomen (Elgeyo-Marakwet), Irungu Kang'ata (Murang'a), Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu and his deputy James Nyoro.

MPs present were Kanini Kega (Kieni), Moses Kuria (Gatundu South), Benjamin Washiali (Mumias East), Alice Wahome (Kandara), Jude Njomo (Kiambu Town), Kago wa Lydiah (Githunguri), Githua wa Macukuru (Kabete), Kimani Ichung'wa (Kikuyu), Wanjiku Kibe (Gatundu North) and Ng'ang'a King'ara (Ruiru).

Others were Francis Waititu (Juja) and former Thika town MP Alice Ng'ang'a who made her first public appearance since losing her seat to Mr Patrick Wainaina who is out of the country.

SHALL COMPLY

Prof Kindiki told off those accusing Jubilee leaders of subjectively criticising the Judiciary "since our words are based on the reasoning that informed the ruling".

"We respect the decision of the court and we shall comply with it but do not block us from voicing what we don't agree with. Don't try to cow us into silence," he said.

"Two judges agreed with what we are saying. If the judges themselves are saying the ruling was erroneous, baseless, illegal and unconstitutional, how then can you tell politicians not to speak?"

The senator faulted some opposition leaders he accused of introducing an ethnic angle to the Supreme Court ruling debate.

ATTACKING COMMUNITIES

"They should not tribalise this issue for the simple reason that one of the judges comes from a certain community. We are not attacking communities. If Kindiki does something wrong, don't blame Meru people, blame me," he said.

The leaders vowed to campaign vigorously and get more votes for Mr Kenyatta than what he received on August 8.

"We have never been this psyched up. They (Nasa) called us vifaranga vya kompyuta (computer-generated leaders) but we are telling them they will go nowhere. This time, the margin will be historic," Mr Wamatangi said.