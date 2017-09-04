Rwanda: Kashaka Wins Corporate Golf Tournament

Kigali Golf Club captain Dr. Davis Kashaka returned the best Gross score of 74 to win the inaugural CIMERWA Corporate golf tournament on Saturday at the Kigali golf course in Nyarutarama.

The one-day tournament attracted over 80 players, both men and women, who competed in five different categories-there were also three guest players from South Africa, on the invitation of the tournament sponsors, CIMERWA.

David Rwiyamirira scored 70 Nett to come out on top in the handicap 0-9 ahead of John Thairu, 72 Nett, and Kennedy Murichu, who returned 73 Nett.

Handicap 10-18 group was won by Marvin Musana, who scored 69 Nett, followed by Butera Rutagaramba, 69 Nett, and Rwabika Steven, 70 Nett.

Felix Sugi topped the handicap 19-28 group with scores of 64 Nett, finishing ahead of Sidney Mbua - 69 Nett, and Sanday Kabarebe - 71 Nett.

The seniors' handicap 0-27 category was claimed by V. Chhikara, who returned 68 Nett, two shots better than first runner-up Kim Moon (70 Nett), while Biru Rai finished third with 72 Nett.

K.J.Lee scored 73 Nett to claim the women's top prize beating Alice Rwigema (79 Nett), Sheetal Philip - 80 Nett, and Liu Huifang - 81 Nett, who took second, third and fourth places respectively.

Winners in the different categories walked away with trophies and other prizes ranging from golf trolley bags and cement.

The next competition, the Toyota golf tournament will be held on September 23 and it will be followed by the Ubumwe Grand Hotel tournament, a week later-then the MTN Open, which will be played on October 14-15 at the Kigali golf course.

Best Gross: Dr Davis Kashaka - 74

Gross: HCP 0-9

Winner: David Rwiyamirira - 70 Nett

R/Up: John Thairu - 72 Nett

2nd R/Up: Kennedy Murichu - 73 Nett

HCP 10-18

Winner: Marvin Musana - 69 Nett

R/Up: Butera Rutagaramba - 69 Nett

2nd R/Up: Rwabika Steven - 70 Nett

HCP: 19-28

Winner: Sugi Felix - 64 Nett

R/Up: Sidney Mbua - 69 Nett

2nd R/Up: Sanday Kabarebe - 71 Nett

Seniors:

Winner: V. Chhikara - 68 Nett

R/Up: Kim Moon - 70 Nett

2nd R/Up: Biru Rai - 72 Nett

Ladies:

Winner: K.J.Lee - 73 Nett

R/Up: Alice Rwigema - 79 Nett

2nd R/Up: Sheetal Philip - 80 Nett

3rd R/Up: Liu Huifang - 81 Nett