Kenya: Cholera Cases in Nairobi Rise to 88

Nairobi — The number of people admitted to various hospitals in Nairobi after testing positive for cholera has now risen to 88.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko stated that as at 8pm Sunday night, Sinai Hospital in Rongai had admitted 50 patients who tested positive while Nairobi Women's Hospital had 26.

Sonko indicated that those admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital were 12 and that "teams from the national and county governments have been on the ground all day."

He said that investigations are still ongoing to ascertain and confirm the diagnosis and the sources of the infection.

"The status of all patients is reported to be stable and under control."

He further appealed to city residents not to panic, as adequate controls have been put in place to prevent the spread of the disease.