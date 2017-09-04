4 September 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Cholera Cases in Nairobi Rise to 88

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The number of people admitted to various hospitals in Nairobi after testing positive for cholera has now risen to 88.

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko stated that as at 8pm Sunday night, Sinai Hospital in Rongai had admitted 50 patients who tested positive while Nairobi Women's Hospital had 26.

Sonko indicated that those admitted to Kenyatta National Hospital were 12 and that "teams from the national and county governments have been on the ground all day."

He said that investigations are still ongoing to ascertain and confirm the diagnosis and the sources of the infection.

"The status of all patients is reported to be stable and under control."

He further appealed to city residents not to panic, as adequate controls have been put in place to prevent the spread of the disease.

Kenya

Announce Poll Date Now, Ruto Tells Polls Body

Jubilee leaders have asked the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to announce the date for a fresh… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.