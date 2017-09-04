Kenya: Fresh Headache for Ministry on Dates for Exams

The fresh presidential election set to be held in two months' time will disrupt the school calendar, especially the national examinations that are set to start on October 31.

Schools re-opened for third term this week and will close on October 30.

On Saturday, the Kenya National Examinations Council, chaired by Prof George Magoha, will meet to decide on the next course of action.

Prof Magoha could not be reached to comment on the agenda of the meeting.

EXAMS

The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) examination will begin on October 31 and end on November 2.

The Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) examination will start on November 6 and end on November 29.

Already, examinations materials have been printed and are set to be brought into the country soon.

POLLING STATIONS

More than 23,000 primary schools will be used as polling stations during the poll while a number of secondary schools will be used as tallying centres.

Thousands of the 312,000 teachers will also be recruited as clerks, presiding and deputy presiding officers across the country.

On Friday, Kenya National Union of Teachers secretary-general Wilson Sossion admitted that the election would affect the education sector in the coming months.

POSTPONE

Mr Sossion said the union would listen to its members before meeting next week to decide on a position on the administration of national examinations.

"The national steering committee will meet on Tuesday to deliberate on the move so that they can take a position and advise the Ministry of Education accordingly," Mr Sossion said.

On its part, Kenya Union Of Post Primary Education Teachers (Kuppet) said examinations must be pushed forward.

"We cannot allow our candidates whom we have prepared for four years and eight years to be victims of an election process," Kuppet chairman Omboko Milemba said.

"We expect Education Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang'i to convene a stakeholders meeting with the intention of moving the examination after the polls."

SCHOOL CALENDAR

Kenya Private Schools Association chief executive officer Peter Ndoro also called on the government to ensure that the academic calendar is not adversely affected.

"More than 10 million students are in schools and we should ensure that they continue with learning as we conduct another poll," Mr Ndoro said.

A total of 1,003,556 candidates registered for the KCPE while 615,773 registered to sit the KCSE examinations.

There will be 28,566 examination centres for the KCPE and 9,350 for KCSE.

START DATES

The rehearsals for KCPE will be done on October 30 while the examinations will start on October 31 with Mathematics and English papers.

On November 1, the candidates will sit for Science and Kiswahili and on November 2 they will sit for Social Studies.

KCSE will start with Mathematics and Chemistry on November 6 and end with Physics practicals on November 29.