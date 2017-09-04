Kenya: Campaigns for Presidential Run-Off Kick Off in Earnest

Nairobi — Following Friday's Supreme Court ruling that nullified the election of Uhuru Kenyatta as President, campaigns for the run-off have kicked off in high gear.

Both President Kenyatta and NASA leader Raila Odinga over the weekend engaged their supporters with the main message for them to come out and vote in the fresh presidential election.

The two leaders have equally been vocal that none of them will take anything less than a full victory dispelling notions of a coalition.

Deputy President William Ruto exuded confidence that the Jubilee Party would prevail again during the run-off poll.

"We want to thank all the Kenyans who voted for us and our MCAs, Governors and Senators who are the majority in our country. We also thank God for giving us this victory," he stated.

NASA has also vowed not to take part in the elections should the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission not make radical changes to its staff.

"There was a man who was sane who went to bathe in a river. He removed his clothes and folded them neatly at the riverbank. Then an insane man came and wore the clothes and started running. The man who was bathing came out of the water and chased the insane man shouting thief! thief! And people thought he was mad," NASA leader Raila Odinga stated during one of his campaigns.

Opposition leaders across Africa have in the meantime hailed the ruling calling it an example for their own countries to emulate.

Zimbabwe's opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai told thousands of supporters at a rally over the weekend that if it happened in Kenya, it can happen in Zimbabwe as well.

Burundi's opposition leader Charles Nditije said the Kenya decision stands in stark contrast to the "cowardice" shown by Burundi's Constitutional Court, which cleared Pierre Nkurunziza's re-election bid.

Ugandan main opposition leader Kizza Besigye applauded the Kenya decision and stated that the Ugandan judiciary should learn from their counterparts in Kenya, to be independent.