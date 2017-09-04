Nigeria: Tuface Signs Lady G Into Label for N20 Million

Lagos — A fortnight ago, Cynthia Anyiam, popularly known with stage name, Lady G, signed a memorandum of understanding with Innocent Idibia (Tuface) of Now Musik Entertainment Services Ltd to take full responsibility of collaborating, producing, promoting and supporting the music endeavours of Cynthia Anyiam (Lady G) using his record label.

This is in keeping with the Imo State government's promise to support state based artistes and entertainers who have distinguished themselves by empowering them to realise their full potential. It's on this note, that the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, through his chief of staff, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, handed over the sum of N20 million naira to Now Musik Entertainment Services Ltd to ensure full collaboration and development of Lady G.

Excited on the development, Cynthia Lady-G Anyiam took to her Facebook page saying, "Shout out to my Boss, 2BaBa,

Oluwa don bless me wey dey make all my friends too dey Shout HaBa, just feeling so happy Cuz my Blessings don dey long like DaDa, though am not surprise maka na Uchechi ga emeririi and that's wat keeps me going HaDa. Finally, I am gonna work under My Boss. I worship ur Holy Name oh!! Lord, u re so Great."