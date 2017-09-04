3 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Tuface Signs Lady G Into Label for N20 Million

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Samuel Abulude

Lagos — A fortnight ago, Cynthia Anyiam, popularly known with stage name, Lady G, signed a memorandum of understanding with Innocent Idibia (Tuface) of Now Musik Entertainment Services Ltd to take full responsibility of collaborating, producing, promoting and supporting the music endeavours of Cynthia Anyiam (Lady G) using his record label.

This is in keeping with the Imo State government's promise to support state based artistes and entertainers who have distinguished themselves by empowering them to realise their full potential. It's on this note, that the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, through his chief of staff, Ugwumba Uche Nwosu, handed over the sum of N20 million naira to Now Musik Entertainment Services Ltd to ensure full collaboration and development of Lady G.

Excited on the development, Cynthia Lady-G Anyiam took to her Facebook page saying, "Shout out to my Boss, 2BaBa,

Oluwa don bless me wey dey make all my friends too dey Shout HaBa, just feeling so happy Cuz my Blessings don dey long like DaDa, though am not surprise maka na Uchechi ga emeririi and that's wat keeps me going HaDa. Finally, I am gonna work under My Boss. I worship ur Holy Name oh!! Lord, u re so Great."

Nigeria

Buhari, Not I, Should Be Detained - Biafra Leader

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the Director-General of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.