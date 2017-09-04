3 September 2017

Leadership (Abuja)

Nigeria: Never Look Down On Yourself, Beverly Naya Urges Fans

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Beverly Naya/Instagram
Beverly Naya.
By Samuel Abulude

Lagos — Every successful person has a story. So also does the gorgeous Beverly Naya, who bestrode the movie industry starring in movies like, Weekend Getaway, Make A Move, Wedding Party to name a few.

However, she had her challenges. The Nigerian actress and entrepreneur revealed that while growing up, she was bullied for having really bad eczema, crooked teeth, a 'lightbulb head' and 'football legs'.

Beverly Naya, who happens to be the only child of her parents and also schooled abroad, encouraged her fans never to let anyone take away their joy and be resolute on being where they want to be in life. The actress, who has featured in many big movies and also as a video vixen, encouraged her followers to never look down on themselves.

Nigeria

Buhari, Not I, Should Be Detained - Biafra Leader

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the Director-General of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.