Nigeria: Never Look Down On Yourself, Beverly Naya Urges Fans

Lagos — Every successful person has a story. So also does the gorgeous Beverly Naya, who bestrode the movie industry starring in movies like, Weekend Getaway, Make A Move, Wedding Party to name a few.

However, she had her challenges. The Nigerian actress and entrepreneur revealed that while growing up, she was bullied for having really bad eczema, crooked teeth, a 'lightbulb head' and 'football legs'.

Beverly Naya, who happens to be the only child of her parents and also schooled abroad, encouraged her fans never to let anyone take away their joy and be resolute on being where they want to be in life. The actress, who has featured in many big movies and also as a video vixen, encouraged her followers to never look down on themselves.