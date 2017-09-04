Seychelles: An Ocean-Side Meal With Your Feet in Seychelles' Sand - Beach Restaurant Reopens

Looking for a laid-back restaurant where you can enjoy Seychellois Creole or Italian food while digging your feet in the sand? Kafe Kreol is the place to go.

Located on the southern coast of Mahe, in the district of Anse Royale, Kafe Kreol stands in the same location as its iconic and famous predecessor, Kaz Kreol. The newly renovated café/restaurant reopened its doors to locals and visitors on Friday, July 14 with new owners Gilbert and Carola Frichot.

Though the new owners had to change the name of the restaurant since Kaz Kreol was registered by the previous owners, they decided to call it Kafe Kreol "as the spirit of the restaurant is all about relaxing and feeling at home within a laid back atmosphere," said Carola, the managing director.

The restaurant has a mixture of vibrant colours, decors and accessories that give it the feel of traditional architecture of Seychelles, a 115-island archipelago in the western Indian Ocean. The furniture and equipment, on the other hand, adds a modern touch.

The managing director said that Kafe Kreol has a simple menu. The husband and wife team explained that they don't want to have 25 dishes on their menu and later have a shortage of ingredients. This they said will make it hard to keep up the quality.

Kafe Kreol offers a mix of simple Italian food and local Creole cuisine. The Italian kitchen produces six different pizzas and pasta as well as lasagna, whereas the Seychellois cuisine offers all the classics - grilled fish, octopus, fish and chicken curries, king prawns and Creole burgers.

"All the products, apart from the olives, are fresh and this will allow us to maintain our standard. We want to keep it nice and sweet, and have it taste the same each time - we are aiming for consistency," said Gilbert.

People can enjoy a pizza at $14, a glass of wine for $4 or a meal under $20.

Gilbert added that "the idea is to create an all day dining from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week but we are not really there yet as we still waiting for some staffs." The establishment seeks to recruit a total 16 employers.

The all day dining is for people to be able to enjoy their food at any given time of day when the restaurant is open. They can also enjoy a whole day at the restaurant while swimming down at the beach in between meals.

Clients can store phones, car keys and other valuable in lockers available at the establishment. Three showers are also available to wash off the salty water.

Apart from the addition of lockers and showers, other structural have also been made to the Kafe Kreol. The bar that stood in the centre of the establishment has been removed and replaced by a smaller one, decorated with empty bottles. The bar has been relocated alongside the foot-in-the-sand restaurant.

On the beach side of the restaurant, there are deck chairs for those who want to enjoy a drink while getting a tan. The establishment also has a garden area, furnished with lounge chairs, decorated by a traditional fishing boat.

At the entrance greeting, all the visitors to Kafe Kreol is an ice cream parlour where one can buy a cup of coffee, a slice of pizza or sandwich to go.

The management has decided that they will not host private events. But what is a family-friendly establishment without entertainment for the little-people?

"In future, we want to convert a little patch of green grass into a kids' corner, where we will put some toys and slides for our small guests," said Gilbert, adding that the area will be fenced off but parents will still have to supervise their children.