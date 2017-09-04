4 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: ... May Thunder Fire Those Who Denied Nigerians Good Things of Life - Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye
Paul Okoye

Paul Okoye, P-square's identical twins and Nigeria's sensational R&B singers has asked God... how long it will take for Nigeria to be like Las Vegas.

Just as he also prayed that 'may thunder fire the people that denied us all these good things of life'

Paul taken aback by the beautiful and light up ambiance and skyline of Lasvegas from a room he woke up in posted photos on his Instagram page with the statement below

Dear God 😇 I woke up this morning in this lovely space and nice view #lasvegas and I want to thank you 🙏 but I have a question pls don't be offended

😒 ..how long will it take for Nigeria my country to be like this?

🙄Abeg who did we offend bikonu 🙄we don't mind, we will go and beg for forgiveness no pride atall...

we go humble our selves 🙏 even if they demand for a skeleton of an ant 🙄 we shall provide pls

😭may thunder fire the people that denied us all these good things of life 🔥🔥🔥 even me that thought I was living life 😡 am a starter 😦an upcoming 😳see light everywhere!!!

😐... .and that's how I will come and going back to 🏃🏿🇳🇬may God help us all 😒

