4 September 2017

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Food Security - Official Calls for Paradigm Shift in Agriculture Sector

Tagged:

Related Topics

Mr Agene Thomas, Director of Crops, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Lokoja office, has called from a shift in agricultural sector management to achieve food security in the country.

Thomas told Newsmen in Abuja on Monday that there would be increase in agricultural productivity through the use of small machines, liquid fertiliser and loans.

According to him, government has spent so much money on importing tractors and fertilisers to serve the need of numerous farmers without creating any positive impact in terms of production outcome.

He said that the use of small agricultural machines that are more efficient and cheaper would reduce the challenges of tractors hiring for farmers.

"Tractors imported into the country most likely are faced with spare parts problems, whereby when government imports 100 tractors, you discover just 30 are functioning at the end of the day.

"Or three out of 10 are working perfectly. Just because of lack of spare parts and the attitude of the operators are not encouraging. Tractors issue has been politicised for too long in the country.

"As for fertiliser, we can shift to liquid fertiliser. One litre of liquid fertiliser can cover what two and half bags of fertiliser can do. This is cheaper for farmers. I want government to shift its attention to this area quickly.

"Instead of investing money on bags of fertiliser, government can place emphasis on liquid fertiliser and small agro-machines instead of tractors," he said.

The director also called for a paradigm shift in the terms of loans given to farmers by banks in the country.

"You cannot give farmers loan and ask them to pay back within four months. Most of them will prefer one year, that is, after two cropping seasons. If he fails to pay in the first season, he has the second season leverage to level up to be able to pay back.

"What if farmers are faced with flood, pest, how do you expect such farmers to get money and pay back within four months? You discover that banks will begin to withdraw their sources or strength of production from such farmers.

"I think this area should be reviewed to one year; Let loans be relaxed by giving farmers two seasons to payback on one digit interest rate," he said.

Nigeria

Buhari, Not I, Should Be Detained - Biafra Leader

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, Nnamdi Kanu, has said President Muhammadu Buhari and the Director-General of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.