3 September 2017

Government of Seychelles (Victoria)

Seychelles: President Danny Faure Visits Homes for the Elderly

President Danny Faure spent his Sunday morning visiting three Homes for the Elderly; Pointe Larue, Au Cap and Anse Boileau respectively.

During his tour of the homes President Faure took some time to interact with the residents to hear their concerns or to simply listen to their views and advice. The president also had opportunity to view some of the facilities available at the homes and discuss daily operation with the carers present.

The residents were surprised and happy to see the President at their home and did not hesitate to share with him some of their wisdom, fond memories and past experiences of contributions they have made to the country during their younger years.

Seychelles

