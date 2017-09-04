African born American World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Kofi Kingston is hopeful more African athletes would join the sport.

Kingston, who is the Tag Team champion with The New Day along with Big E and Xavier Woods, expressed happiness that SuperSport would start beaming live WWE events to across 50 African countries.

Kingston was born Kofi Nahaje Sarkodie-Mensah and signed to WWE on the Smack Down brand under the ring name Kofi Kingston.

"Really wow! That's good news," Kofi's response when he heard SuperSport would be showing the events live across Africa.

WWE and SuperSport signed a new agreement to broadcast WWE programming live for the first time in more than 50 countries throughout sub-Saharan Africa.

"I am so excited that I am going to be on television not only back home in Ghana but entire Africa. When I was a kid we didn't have WWE and we would watch older, older stuff but it is nice we be shown live and this should obviously entice more athletes to join us," he said.

Kofi said this during a media visit organised by WWE and SuperSport International for journalists across the globe at the Holiday Inn in Brooklyn yesterday ahead of today's Summer-Slam at the Barclays Centre.

He said it was not easy to be a champion at the WWE especially for one coming from Africa but that one needed to work hard and be dedicated to duty.

"I am the first African born WWE superstar, there will never be the first, we used to have Justin Gabriel from South Africa and Adam Rose but I am the first. Hopefully I can someway open people's eyes to see that it is possible," he said.

Kofi said opportunities were available in the WWE especially that the business keeps growing with India and Africa among the latest to benefit.

He said it was important for one to follow his dreams if they are to become what they want to be in future.

"I was born in Ghana and came to the USA when I was two years and I loved WWE, I followed by dreams despite having two parents who were Liberians and wanted me to pursue highest learning qualifications. But I am here and it's about having the passion," he said.

"We all come from different backgrounds and always people to at look at us and aim to be like us be it in WWE, wanting to a doctor or lawyer. We always want to motivate the kids and adults to always follow their dreams.

SuperSport would air WWE's flagship shows Raw and Smack-Down as well as WWE specials, including Wrestle-Mania and Summer-Slam.

SuperSport channels S3, S4, S9 and SS10 would televise Raw on Tuesdays and Smack-Down on Wednesdays, offering both live telecasts and same-day re-airs, and will broadcast all WWE specials live.