The DTA last week said the decision by Anti-Corruption Commission director general Paulus Noa to block an investigation into the N$3 billion mass housing programme was to shield individuals implicated in corruption in the ill-fated project.

In a statement issued by DTA parliamentarian Nico Smit, the official opposition also called Noa a puppet of the ruling party.

The DTA statement was issued in the wake of The Namibian's report last week that Noa rejected a proposal by the National Housing Enterprise (NHE) board to investigate officials accused of corruption in one of the biggest housing initiatives in independent Namibia.

According to sources, Noa branded those alleged corrupt activities at the NHE as "administrative corruption", which should be dealt with in-house by the NHE.

"Noa's action is nothing more than a ploy that will ultimately result in this instance of alleged corruption involving billions in taxpayers' money being swept under the carpet, and with those culpable escaping any form of accountability," Smit charged. He said Noa's decision to decline to investigate the mass housing programme was "unacceptable", adding that either Noa or the entire ACC lacked a basic understanding of the role of the agency in fighting corruption. "The mass housing programme and the NHE is another indication that the ACC exists purely for the purposes of window dressing, and that the director general of the ACC is the puppet of his political masters in Swapo," Smit stressed.

"One can only conclude that Namibia's stated aim of combating corruption is little more than hollow talk," he added, pointing out that President Hage Geingob had promised to increase accountability and transparency in his administration.

"The party (DTA) is making a plea to the President to instruct the ACC to immediately launch an investigation into allegations of corruption at the NHE, as this pertains to the mass housing programme," Smit said.

The DTA said the misuse of state funds and the fact that culprits have managed to evade accountability was partly to blame for the state's current financial troubles. "While the President is on record denying that systemic corruption exists in Namibia, the DTA believes that the failure of the ACC to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively contributes to the entrenchment of systemic corruption in our society," he said.

Efforts to get comment from Noa were unsuccessful. He, however, told The Namibian last week that he informed the NHE board to punish the suspects implicated in corrupt activities, as it was an administrative matter.

"They should charge the existing workers. Maybe they will talk more to lead us to criminal investigations," he said.

Noa's decision has left the NHE board fuming, as his response effectively meant that former staff would escape punishment for corrupt dealings as the parastatal has no powers to pursue and punish former employees.

Some key NHE executives who were responsible for implementing the mass housing programme resigned over the last two years or so.

The NHE accused Noa of rejecting its proposal without carrying out a basic investigation to determine whether there was a case or not.

The NHE board, chaired by Sam Shivute, asked audit firm Deloitte in 2015 to investigate claims of corruption which involved the awarding of mass housing tenders. The report of that investigation was only finalised earlier this year.

Shivute told The Namibian last week that Deloitte had concluded that there had been numerous tender irregularities around the mass housing programme.

The alleged irregularities found by Deloitte emerged this year after the ACC investigated and cleared former top officials at the parastatal of wrongdoing last year. The Deloitte report follows a probe into the mass housing programme initiated by the urban development ministry in late 2014 and early 2015, which focused on allegations of wide-scale price inflation in the programme.

Sources close to Shivute said the NHE chair was incensed that Noa was not fighting corruption. Shivute is a former police detective.