3 September 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Motion for an Early Election Is About Putting South Africans First

press release By Phumzile Van Damme MP

On Tuesday, 5 September, the DA's motion calling for an early emergency election will be debated in Parliament.

An early democratic election, in terms of Section 50 of the Constitution, will provide South Africans with a new opportunity to rid the country of the toxic leadership of the Zuma-led ANC government.

Millions of South Africans live in misery with life becoming increasingly unbearable.

All this, while our limited state resources are being looted and funneled by the Guptas to Dubai with the help of President Jacob Zuma, his son and their cronies.

The South African people deserve better than the ANC. They deserve an efficient and corruption-free government.

This is why an early election is important. We need good leadership in the Union Buildings, who will put the people of this country first.

We, therefore, urge all South Africans to sign our petition in support of this motion to ensure that every party in the National Assembly knows that the South African citizens have lost all faith in the Gupta-controlled ANC-government.

The ANC completely lost its legitimacy to govern our country when it decided to continue its support of their corrupt and captured President in the 8 August Motion of No Confidence.

The DA calls on all MPs, across all party lines in the National Assembly, to support our motion, and put the South African people first.

Phumzile Van Damme MP

DA National Spokesperson

South Africa

