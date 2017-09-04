Jared Harvey sealed his maiden Sunshine Tour victory on Saturday when he shot a final round one-under-par 71 at the Vodacom Origins of Golf event at Zimbali Country Club.

He cruised to a four-stroke victory over Louis de Jager on a total 12-under-par 204, after taking control from the first round when he shot an opening round 65 in windy conditions on Thursday. He followed that up with another convincing round of 69 on moving day and sealed a resounding maiden victory.

'To finally cross that line, I'm overjoyed,' Harvey remarked. 'I mean, the last time I felt a real high and elation was obviously winning the South African Amateur Stroke Play and that was a long time ago. I was really hoping to cross that line today and remember how it was to feel that big feeling again.'

An extremely competitive character by nature, even though it seemed he was cruising to victory from very early on, Harvey was still very meticulous in playing the final round. 'I thought anything under par was going to be tough to beat,' he said of his approach to the final round.

'With a seven-shot lead, I thought anything under par would do it but my goal for the day, at least, was to shoot two-under. I got off to a great start, made some hell-of-a-good putts again and I was four-under through eight and in absolute cruise control,' he said.

He added that despite being on the front foot for much of the tournament, he stumbled a bit on the homeward nine, where he made three bogeys and a single birdie on 17, but was happy to have held on.

Behind Harvey, De Jager finished on eight-under-par 208 after he shot a final round four-under-par 68, while Jonathan Agren of Sweden finished third on six-under.

Keenan Davidse finished fourth on four-under, while Vaughn Groenewald, American Kyle Pilgrim, Adilson Da Silva and Andre Nel share fifth on three-under.

Jean Hugo and Christiaan Basson shared ninth.

FINAL SCORES

204 - Jared Harvey 64 69 71

208 - Louis de Jager 72 68 68

210 - Jonathan Agren 71 71 68

212 - Keenan Davidse 69 72 71

213 - Vaughn Groenewald 77 70 66, Kyle Pilgrim 73 74 66, Adilson Da Silva 71 75 67, Andre Nel 71 71 71

214 - Jean Hugo 70 75 69, Christiaan Basson 71 73 70

215 - Andrew Curlewis 72 77 66, Stuart Smith 72 75 68, Alex Haindl 74 73 68, Anthony Michael 76 70 69, Ockie Strydom 70 75 70, Lyle Rowe 72 73 70, Jake Roos 69 75 71, Lindani Ndwandwe 69 73 73

216 - Madalitso Muthiya 72 77 67, MJ Viljoen 74 75 67, Wallie Coetsee 74 74 68, Ulrich van den Berg 73 75 68, Doug McGuigan 73 73 70, Rourke van der Spuy 75 71 70

218 - Neil Schietekat 74 75 69, Michael Hollick 74 72 72

219 - Daniel van Tonder 73 76 70, Ruan de Smidt 75 74 70, James Kamte 73 75 71, Colin Nel 73 74 72, Jean-Paul Strydom 73 70 76

220 - Andre De Decker 74 75 71, Dongkwan Kim 77 71 72, Zack Byrd 76 72 72, Desne Van Den Bergh 72 75 73, Martin Rohwer 74 71 75, Oliver Bekker 70 74 76

221 - Hennie du Plessis 72 77 72, Jacquin Hess 73 76 72, Tyrone Ferreira 75 72 74

222 - Luke Jerling 79 70 73, Heinrich Bruiners 78 70 74

223 - Antonio Rosado 75 74 74, Jaco Prinsloo 77 70 76, Jason Froneman 72 74 77, N.J. Arnoldi 71 75 77

224 - Chris Cannon 75 74 75, Damon Stephenson 74 73 77, Greg Bentley 72 72 80

228 - Aubrey Beckley 72 74 82

RTD - Michael Palmer 73 76 RTD