South Africa: Department Condemns Threats Against MDDA Acting CEO

Communications Deputy Minister Tandi Mahambehlala has noted with deep concern the alleged acts of intimidation against Media Development and Diversity Agency's (MDDA) acting CEO Donald Liphoko and his family.

The Deputy Minister will approach the security cluster to ensure that Liphoko and his family's safety is sufficiently secured.

"In addition, the Deputy Minister has noted, that these alleged acts of intimidation to Liphoko's courageous stand in the Parliamentary Committee on Communications meeting on Tuesday, wherein he spoke out against the victimization and corporate governance concerns at the MDDA," the Ministry of Communications said on Sunday.

To this end, the Deputy Minister is committed to appraising the Parliamentary Committee on Communications on the state of the MDDA, at its earliest convenience.