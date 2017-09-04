South Africa: Orlando Pirates Football Player Arrested for Speeding

An Orlando Pirates football player was arrested in the early hours of Monday morning for speeding, the Gauteng community safety department said.

Department spokesperson Busaphi Nxumalo said the man, whose name is known to News24, was driving a 135i BMW on the M1 near Sandton at an average speed of 223km/h.

The man is expected to appear at the Randburg Magistrate's Court soon.

Nxumalo said, "When the officers managed to stop him, he claimed he was on his way to attend to his sick child. It was later found that the information was untruthful and just an excuse.

"He was arrested on the spot and taken to Sandton Police Station where he was formally charged for reckless driving and exceeding the prescribed limit of 120km/h."

Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane said: "I am disappointed at his driving behaviour and conduct. Professional players are supposed to be role models and safety ambassadors.

"The law enforcement agencies will not tolerate [lawless] behaviour on Gauteng roads, especially with the high rate of fatalities reported in the province."

