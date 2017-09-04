3 September 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Health Sector Gains 93 New Physicians

Lubango — The health sector in the southern Huila Province gained 93 new physicians who were officially presented last Friday, in Lubango City, to the local government officials.

The physicians, who are Angolan technicians that were recruited through an official public competition, will be distributed among the municipalities of the province.

On the occasion, the Huila Province governor, João Marcelino Tyipinge, said that the new physicians are required to provide their work with a patriotic sentiment, so that they can serve the people with dedication.

On the occasion, the governor explained the efforts the government has been doing to improve work conditions for health technicians, as well as to provide upgrading courses for their better performance.

Currently, Huila Province has 164 physicians, which represents a ration of about one physician for 15,000 people.

